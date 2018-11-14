The Saddle Ridge Mustangs took down another opponent on Tuesday after a 57-30 road win at LaFayette.
Saddle Ridge got pins from Dalton Griffin (72), Jacob Bond (78), Levi Ledford (100), Garrett Dunn (115), Chesley Williams (123), Mali Davis (130), Carson Carpenter (150) and Kaden Trejo (165), while Ethan Thurman (180) won by forfeit. Jacob Hamilton (86) won by decision against Tristian Ash.
For the Ramblers, Braxton Beavers (94) Jonah Neal (108), Logan Stephens (220) and Gavin Reed (285) won by pinfall, while Jacob Brown (140) received a win via forfeit.
In exhibition matches, Jaxon Green, Ethan Gilbert, Nicholas Cigalina, Riley Ledford and Hines all won by pin for Saddle Ridge, while head coach Jacob Harris said Malachi Miller, Wyatt Blevins, Aaron Sullivan, R.J. Harris, Kayle Duncan, Zachary Ellis and Thurman all wrestled very well for the Mustangs.