After moving up its match from Friday to Wednesday, the Saddle Ridge wrestling team won a 55-30 decision against LaFayette in Rock Spring.
Dalton Griffin (86 pounds), Jacob Bond (100), Bentley Cannington (115), Levi Ledford (123), Drew Dean (130), Harlee Ellison (140), Hayden Camp (180) and Holden Ballew (220) all won by pin for the Mustangs.
Jacob Hamilton (108) won a major decision, while Zachary Ellis (150) won by decision.
For the Ramblers, Jack Dennis (72), Avery Davis (78), Hagen Baker (94), Logan Headrick (165) and Gavin Reed (HWT) all won by pin.
In exhibition matches, Gabe Warren, Chandler Ballew, Nicholas Cigalina, Nate Hines, Brady Wilson, Malachi Miller, Riley Ledford and Micah Smith all won by pin. Eli Robbins picked up a victory by technical fall, while Will Stier, Jaylen Gross and Jack Harris all won on points for Saddle Ridge.