The Saddle Ridge Mustangs picked up yet another victory on Wednesday with a 48-34 home win over Rossville, but their winning streak would finally come to a close later in the evening with a narrow 44-39 defeat at the hands of Chattanooga Valley.
Against the Bulldogs, Saddle Ridge started out with pins by Dalton Griffin (72) and Jacob Bond (78) before Jacob Hamilton (86) earned a decision against Aiden Barber. The Mustangs would make it 24-0 after Spencer Chadwick's decision over Bryson Harris at 94 pounds and Levi Ledford's pin at 100.
Noah Watkins (108) got six points for the Bulldogs with a pin, but the Mustangs would answer with pins by Garrett Dunn (115), Ethan Gilbert (123) and Mali Davis (130) to increase their lead to 42-6.
Rossville would mount a rally in the heavier weights. Hudson Couch (140) would defeat Carson Carpenter by major decision, while Blake Ferguson (150) and Daylan Conley (165) followed up with pins. Levi Tapley (180) and Ruben Johnson (220) added pins for Rossville, but Saddle Ridge would get the final six as Danny Lugo (285) was awarded a win by forfeit.
Gilbert, Malachi Miller, Wyatt Blevins, Drew Dean and Nicholas Cigalina all won by pin for the Mustangs in exhibition matches, while Aaron Sullivan wrestled well, but lost a tough match according to head coach Jacob Harris.
Then against the Eagles, the Mustangs again jumped out to the lead, only to see CVMS rally in the second half of the match.
Griffin (72) won by pin and Miller (78) won by forfeit before back-to-back pins by Bond (86) and Hamilton (94). Chadwick added to the lead as he won a decision against James Gowan at 100.
The teams would split the next two bouts as Luke Braman (108) got a pin for the Eagles and Dunn (115) answered with one for the Mustangs. However, Chattanooga Valley would storm back with 28 unanswered points. Zach Watson (123) picked up a major decision against Gilbert before Josh Williams (130), Kevin Schmelzer (140), Carson Middleton (150) and Caleb Sain (165) all got pins to put the Eagles in front.
Saddle Ridge would get six more points on a pin by Ethan Thurman (180), but the Eagles would close it out as Gauge Ellis (220) and Beckham Whaley (285) each won by pin.
Miller, Blevins, Gilbert, Thurman and Dean all won exhibition matches for the Mustangs, while Sullivan, Cigalina, Jaxon Green, Austin Whittey, R.J. Harris, Zachary Ellis and Kayle Duncan wrestled well in defeat.
Results of the Rossville-Chattanooga Valley match had not been reported as of press time.