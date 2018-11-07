Four days into the 2018 wrestling season and the Saddle Ridge Mustangs are already sporting a shiny 4-0 record after a 48-33 win at Heritage on Tuesday.
Dalton Griffin opened the match with a second-period pin at 72 pounds, while Jacob Bond (78) earned a first-period pin. Jacob Hamilton lost a close 3-2 decision to Andrew Moore at 86 pounds and Spencer Chadwick (94) lost a major decision to Landon Albright. The Generals' Seth Huskins received a forfeit at 100 and Evan Wingrove made it four straight wins for Heritage after a major decision against Levi Ledford at 108.
But the Mustangs would rally as Garrett Dunn pinned at 115 and Chesley Williams scored a major decision against Victor Johnson at 123. Mali Davis got a pin at 130 and Carson Carpenter scored a forfeit at 140 to add to the Mustangs' lead.
Cooper Ables was awarded a forfeit for the Generals at 150, but Saddle Ridge's Kaden Trejo won by first-period pin at 165 pounds and the Mustangs would also add first-period pins by Holden Ballew (180) and Nate Hines (220).
In exhibition matches, Malachi Miller, Riley Ledford, Drew Dean and Nicholas Cigalina all won by pin for Saddle Ridge, while Ethan Gilbert and Zachary Ellis won by decision. Head coach Jacob Harris also added that Wyatt Blevins, Ben Storey, Jaxon Green, Kayle Duncan, R.J. Harris, Aaron Sullivan, Hayden Camp and Danny Lugo all wrestled well in the match.
Saddle Ridge will host Lakeview in a 4:30 dual on Thursday.