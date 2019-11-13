The Chattanooga Valley and Rossville Middle School wrestling teams lost to Dade County Tuesday night in Flintstone, but the host Eagles would salvage the night with a win over the Bulldogs in the final match.
Dade County 46, Chattanooga Valley 31
The Eagles got pins from Ethan Graffe (94 pounds) and Evan Doyle (115). Alex Richardson (72), Austin Durham (78) and Christian Duke (108) all won by decision. CVMS won by decision at 220 (no name provided) and Evelino West picked up a forfeit victory at heavyweight.
Dade County 57, Rossville 30
Hunter Barber (78), Zack Gravitt (100) Bryson Harris (108) all won by pinfall. Andrew Cordell (86) and Bryan Ojeda (115) picked up minor victories, while there was a double forfeit at the heavyweight bout.
Chattanooga Valley 63, Rossville 18
The Eagles picked up the win behind pins from Gage Neal (86), Graffe (100), Malachi Hutchinson (123), Levi Kirk (150), Charlie Davis (180) and Hayden Kerr (220). Clay Hathaway (94), Duke (108) and Kyle Burnham (140) all won by decision, while Michael Johnston (165), Beckham Whaley (275) and Richardson (72) picked up six points forfeit victories.
The Bulldogs' 18 points came on three pin by Barber (78), Harris (115) and Noah Watkins (130).
Ringgold 48, Gordon Lee 24
In Ringgold, the Tigers got pins by Sean Goldsmith, Tristian Busch, Levi Lowery, Bennett Blanks, Brent Lee Raby and Travis Talley as they doubled up the Trojans in a dual match.
Brayden Sylar and Jaxson Delgado picked up wins by decision and Matthew Wright earn six points on a forfeit.
Gordon Lee's pins came from Noah Brown and Brock Crutchfield, while Peyton Mullins, Layne Vaughn, Avery Bloodworth and Zack Walston all won on points.