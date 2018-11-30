The Ringgold wrestling Tigers picked up three home victories on Thursday, defeating Saddle Ridge (52-30), Lakeview (60-24) and Heritage (45-37).
Against the Mustangs, Eric Jeffrey (94 pounds), Hudson Moss (108), Mason Stephens (140), Destin Troutman (165), Brent Lee Raby (180) and Clint Carlock (220) all had pins for the Tigers. Levi Lowery (150) and Beau Boozer (275) both won by forfeit, while Taylor Norris (100) scored a 17-6 victory.
Saddle Ridge got pins from Dalton Griffin (72), Jacob Bond (78), Jacob Hamilton (86) and Mali Davis (130). Garrett Dunn (115) scored a 10-7 decision, while Chesley Williams (123) won his match 6-2.
Against the Warriors, Pierce Pennington (78), Gage Keener (86), Jacob Lambcke (94), Norris (100), Moss (108), Noland Rohrer (115), Josh Cain (130), Stephens (140), and Troutman (165) all scored pins for Ringgold. Lowery (150) won his match by forfeit.
Lakeview got pins from Randy Burr (180), Joey Burr (220) and Isiah Dowlan (275). Kendall Chumley (72) scored a 13-9 decision, while Nick Kapherr (123) won his match, 11-6.
A back-and-forth match against the Generals went the way of the Tigers, thanks in part to pins by Jeffrey (94), Moss (115), Stephens (140), Lowery (150), Troutman (180) and Raby (220). Matthew Wright (165) earned a forfeit, while Pennington (78) won 6-5.
For Heritage, Evan Wingrove (108), Victor Johnson (123), Skyler Grant (130), Dylan Hodges (275) and Rocky Bryson (72) all scored pins. Andrew Moore (86) earned a 9-0 major decision, while Seth Huskins (100) picked up a 7-0 decision.