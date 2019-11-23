Wrestling teams from Catoosa, Walker, Gordon and Whitfield counties converged at Gordon Lee Middle School on Saturday for the first-ever Turkey Rumble.
The eight teams were separated into two pools as teams wrestled round-robin against other teams in their own pools with the pool winners meeting for the championship.
In the first pool, Eastbrook went 3-0, defeating Ashworth, Lakeview and Gordon Lee, while Gordon Lee defeated Lakeview and Ashworth to take second in the pool.
Pool 2 saw Ringgold go 3-0 against North Whitfield, Valley Point and Saddle Ridge to advance to the final. Saddle Ridge finished runner-up in the pool with wins over North Whitfield and Valley Point.
In the finals, the Tigers proved to be too much for Eastbrook as Ringgold claimed a 66-18 victory. Saddle Ridge would face Gordon Lee in the third-place match with the Mustangs picking up a 66-21 win.