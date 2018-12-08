For the second consecutive year, the Trion Middle School Bulldogs proved themselves as the top dual match team in the North Georgia Athletic Conference as they captured the NGAC Duals championship Saturday at Gordon Lee Middle School.
The Ringgold Tigers would be the Bulldogs' competition in the finals after the Tigers opened the day with wins over Chattanooga Valley (72-4) and Saddle Ridge (60-28).
However, the Bulldogs wasted no time establishing themselves in the championship match as they took the first four individual bouts, including five by pin, to stake themselves to a nearly insurmountable 33-0 lead.
Crawford Lee got things going for Trion with a 4-2 decision at 100 pounds. The five pins followed as Cohen Blaschke (108), Toby Maddox (115), Lane Harris (123), Gus Hames (130) and Logan Eller (140) all picked up the maximum six points.
Ringgold would win three of the next four matches in an attempt to get back into it. Levi Lowery (150), Destin Troutman (165) and Brent Lee Raby (180) all won by pinfall. Johnny Vasquez (220) got a pin for Trion, but Jayden Parks (285) would score a 4-2 decision for the Tigers, cutting Trion's lead to 39-21.
However, Jason Jenkins would take the mat for Trion at 72 pounds and used a 15-0 technical fall to mathematically clinch the championship for the Bulldogs. Logan Potts (78) followed with a 6-2 decision to account for Trion's final three points of the day.
Ringgold would finish things out with a pin by Gage Keener (86) and a 7-5 decision by Eric Jeffery (94) to account for their final nine points on the day.
Both teams will be among the favorites at the NGAC traditional tournament next Saturday at Lakeview Middle School. The Tigers are the defending champions in the traditionals.
In the third-place match, Heritage scored a 63-18 victory over LaFayette.