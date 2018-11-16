The Ringgold Tigers edged out a 45-39 win over Dade County on Thursday behind pins from Taylor Norris (100 pounds), Hudson Moss (108), Levi Lowery (150) and Beau Boozer (285). Nolan Rohrer (115) won by decision, while Gage Keener (86), Dylan Bandy (180) and Brent Lee Raby (220) all won by forfeit.
