The Saddle Ridge Mustangs took both ends of a Wednesday night tri-match in Rock Spring with wins over Dade (57-30) and Gordon Lee (54-30).
Against the Wolverines, the Navy-and-Red got pins from Jacob Bond (78 pounds), Levi Ledford (100), Ashton Fox (115) and Kaden Trejo (150). Nate Hines (220) bumped up and won a decision, while forfeit victories were scored by Jacob Hamilton (86), Mali Davis (130), Holden Ballew (165), Ethan Thurman (180) and Danny Lugo (275). Spencer Chadwick, Bentley Cannington and Ethan Gilbert all wrestled well in defeat, according to head coach Jacob Harris.
In exhibition matches, Malachi Miller won by decision. Gilbert and Drew Dean won by pin, while Harris praised Riley Ledford, Aaron Sullivan, Kayle Duncan, Carson Carpenter and Hayden Camp for their efforts.
Against the Trojans, Saddle Ridge used pins by Bond (78), Hamilton (86), Chadwick (94), Fox (115), Gilbert (123), Davis (130), Trejo (150) and Ballew (165) to score the win. Ledford (100) and Cannington (108) both won by decision.
Carpenter, Thurman and Nate Hines also wrestled well for the Mustangs.
Gordon Lee got pins by Timy Duke (140), Logan Webb (180) and Louis Pineda (220), a forfeit win by Austin Wyatt (72) and a final forfeit at heavyweight to account for its points.
In exhibition matches, Wyatt Blevins and Zachary Ellis won by pin for Saddle Ridge. Lugo earned a decision, while R.J. Harris wrestled gave a solid effort.
Gordon Lee will host the NGAC Duals on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.