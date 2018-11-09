Saddle Ridge's Mat Mustangs improved to 5-0 on the young season with a dominant 63-23 victory over Lakeview on Thursday.
The dual started at 94 pounds with Spencer Chadwick winning by decision over Chandler Tisdale. Saddle Ridge would follow up with four straight pins by Levi Ledford (100), Bentley Cannington (108), Garrett Dunn (115) and Chesley Williams (123) before Lakeview’s Nick Kapherr won by pin at 130.
The Mustangs reeled off 12 more points with pins by Mali Davis (140) and Carson Carpenter (150), but the Warriors would take three of the next four matches.
Alex Cope (165) won a technical decision over Kaden Trejo and Joey Burr (220) and Isiah Dowlen (HWT) earned pins following a pin by Saddle Ridge’s Ethan Thurman at 180.
The Mustangs would close it out with three finals pins by Dalton Griffin (72), Jacob Bond (78) and Jacob Hamilton (86).
In exhibition matches, Jaxon Green, Riley Ledford, Ethan Gilbert, Zachary Ellis, Wyatt Blevins, Nicholas Cigalina and Nate Hines all won by pinfall for Saddle Ridge, while Malachi Miller picked up a major decision.
Head coach Jacob Harris also praised Thurman, Ben Storey, R.J. Harris, Kayle Duncan, Drew Dean, Danny Lugo and Aaron Sullivan for their efforts.