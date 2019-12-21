As expected, North Georgia Athletic Conference Duals finalists, Ringgold and Trion, battled back and forth in the season-ending NGAC Traditional tournament Saturday at Ringgold Middle School.
However, it was another program that ended up winning it all.
For the first time in school history, the Saddle Ridge Mustangs won an NGAC wrestling team championship as they finished with 207 points to claim the conference crown.
Ringgold would end the day with 192.5 points to edge out Trion (191.5) by a single point for the runner-up spot. Dade County (146.5) was fourth and Heritage (133) rounded out the top five.
The rest of the field included LaFayette (118), Chattanooga Valley (70), Gordon Lee (49), Lakeview (47.5) and Rossville (42).
The Mustangs had 10 of its wrestlers place in the top four of their respective weight classes and finished with three champions, although the rest of its wrestlers were able to come through with enough points to put the Navy-and-Red over the top.
Dalton Griffin (86 pounds), Jacob Bond (94) and Holden Ballew (220) all won individual titles for Saddle Ridge, while Jacob Hamilton (100), Levi Ledford (123) and Drew Dean (130) all finished as runners-up.
Ethan Gilbert (140), Kaden Trejo (165), Hayden Camp (180) and Austin Cook (275) all finished fourth for the Mustangs.
Ringgold also had 10 of its wrestlers place in the top four. Sean Goldsmith (78), Pierce Pennington (86), Logan Moore (108), Levi Lowery (150), Brent Lee Raby (180), Mason Brown (220) and Travis Talley (275) all finished second for the Tigers. Tristan Busch (100) and Bennett Blanks (165) were both third, while Brayden Sylar (94) both took fourth.
Third-place Trion had eight top-four placers, but led the way with six individual champions. Those winners included Logan Potts (78), Clayton Loughridge (100), Blayke Stowe (123), Cohen Blaschke (130), Toby Maddux (140) and Lane Harris (150). Curt Hambright (72) finished second, while Colton Sanford (86) placed third.
Dade County also had a solid showing, led by 165-pound winner Landon Williamson. Xander Cuzzort (94), Gavin Childers (115), Caleb Massey (130), Caden Moore (150), Jordan Castellanos (180) and Gabriel Yarbrough (220) all placed third, while Eli Mason (72) and Gideon Moore (86) were both fourth.
Fifth-place Heritage had individual winners in Austin Palmer (108) and Evan Wingrove (115). Skylar Grant (140) and Cooper Ables (165) both finished second, while Payton Simpson (123) and Braden Ford (275) each placed third.
LaFayette also had a pair of individual champions in Avery Davis (72) and Gavin Reed (275). Caden Ash (94) and Braxton Beavers (115) were both second, while Mason Thompson (150) was fourth.
Chattanooga Valley's medal haul included champion Carson Middleton (180), along with fourth-place finishers in Christian Duke (100), Malachi Hutchenson (123) and Beckham Whaley (220).
For Gordon Lee, Noah Brown (72) and Zach Walston (140) were both third and Kadin Ellis (78) was fourth.
Lakeview got a third-place finish from Kendall Chumley (78) and fourth-place finishes from Wyatt Maye (108) and Levi Hartwell (130).
Rossville saw Zack Gravitt (108) take third, while Bryson Harris (115) placed fourth.
Bond (lower weights) and Maddux (upper weights) were voted as the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestlers.