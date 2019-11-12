At Saturday’s Charger Clash at Chattanooga Christian, Saddle Ridge saw Jacob Bond and Holden Ballew win championships in their weight classes.
Bond was 4-0 with three pins and one decision at 100 pounds, while Ballew was 2-0 with a bye and two pins at 215.
Levi Ledford (123) and Drew Dean (130) both finished as runner-up. Parker Greco (94) and Hayden Camp (185) each finished in third place, while fourth-place finishers included Riley Ledford (108), Micah Smith (115), Danny Lugo (215) and Austin Cook (HWT). Brady Wilson also finished fourth in the 108-pound class of the “B” tournament.
Rossville produced one champion as Zack Gravitt went 3-0 with a bye and three pins in the 108-pound class. Hunter Barber was second in the 86 division on the “B” tournament.
Third-place finishers for the Bulldogs included Christopher Hunter (78), Jaxon Pritchett (100) and Bryson Harris (115). Brandon Allen (150) and Brayden Pittman (185) would finish fourth.
Chattanooga Valley also participated in the 10-team tournament. Charlie Davis (165) and Beckham Whaley (215) both finished as runner-up, while Ethan Graffe finished second in the 94-pound class of the “B” tournament.
Alex Richardson (72), Evan Doyle (108) and Evelino West (HWT) all placed third, while Michael Johnson (165) was fourth.