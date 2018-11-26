The Rossville Bulldogs reeled off 30 straight points in the latter stages of the match to score a 52-33 victory over Lakeview Monday night in Rossville.
Kendall Chumley opened the night with a pin for the Warriors in the 72-pound class, but the Bulldogs would bite back with pins by Hunter Barber (78), Aiden Barber (86) and Bryson Harris (94) to take an 18-6 lead.
LFO answered with pins by Wyatt Maye (100) and Cole Boynton (115) sandwiched around Alex Federou's 11-5 decision over Jake Waters at 108.
Rossville would edge back in front, 22-21, when Grayson Harris (123) scored a 9-1 decision over Ashton Burns. However, a pin by Lakeview's Nick Kapherr (130) would put the Warriors back in front, 27-22.
But that's when the Rossville run would kick in. Hudson Couch (140), Logan Fowler (150), Blake Ferguson (165), Daylan Conley (180) and Levi Tapley (180) would click off five consecutive pins for the Blue-and-White to give them an insurmountable lead.
Joey Burr would earn the final six points for Lakeview with a forfeit win at 220, while there was no match at 275.