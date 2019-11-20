The LaFayette Ramblers had five pins and four forfeit victories as they took down visiting Rossville, 60-21, in a dual meet on Tuesday night.
Avery Davis (78 pounds), Caden Ash (100), Tristan Ash (108), Trevor Mestrez (150), Mason Thompson (165) and Noah Johnson (220) all had pins for LaFayette. Brayden Jones (140) picked up a win by decision, while Jack Dennis (72), Hagen Baker (86), Bryar Hartline (180) and Gavin Reed (HWT) all won by forfeit.
Zack Gravitt (115), Bryson Harris (123) and Myles Lemay (130) all recorded pins for Rossville.
Ringgold wins twice at home
The Ringgold Tigers continued their season with home wins over Dade County (48-39) and Chattanooga Valley (48-34) on Tuesday night.
Ringgold's victories included pins by Sean Goldsmith (78 pounds), Pierce Pennington (86), Brayden Sylar (94), Tristan Busch (100), Hudson Moss (115), Bryce Hart (140) and Brent Lee Raby (180), while Travis Talley (HWT) won by forfeit.
Against the Eagles, Goldsmith (78), Pennington (86), Hart (140), Levi Lowery (150), Bennett Blanks (165), Raby (180) and Talley (HWT) all won by pin. Moss (115) scored a win by forfeit.
Individual winners for CVMS had not been provided as of press time and results of the Chattanooga Valley-Dade County match were also not provided.