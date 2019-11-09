A huge crowd filled the gymnasium at Saddle Ridge Middle School on Friday afternoon has the Mat Mustangs took on visiting Heritage in a much-anticipated early-season dual match.
In the end, however, it was the Generals posting a narrow 44-40 victory.
Cullen Cooper, Will Smith, Luke Fitzsimmons, Andrew Moore, Josh Pellom, Skylar Grant, Michael Ward and Hayden Alverson all posted wins for Heritage.
Jacob Bond, Jacob Hamilton, Levi Ledford, Drew Dean, Hayden Camp, Holden Ballew and Austin Cook all picked up victories for Saddle Ridge.
Several teams from the North Georgia Athletic Conference will compete in the tournament at Chattanooga Christian on Saturday.