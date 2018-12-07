The Chattanooga Valley Eagles traveled to Lakeview on Thursday and picked up a 52-27 victory over the Warriors in advance of Saturday's NGAC Duals at Gordon Lee.
Gage Neal (72 pounds), Christian Duke (86), Ethan Doyal (94), Destin Wheeler (115), Joash Williams (130), Kevin Schmelzer (140) and Caleb Sain (165) all scored pins for the Eagles. Zach Walston (123) earned a major decision, while Carson Middleton (150) won by forfeit.
For the Warriors, Randy Burr (180) and Joey Burr (220) picked up victories by pinfall. Alex Fedorov (108) scored a win by decision, while Seth Mayberry (78) and Isiah Dowlen (HWT) won by forfeit.