Golfers have a saying that hitting "fairways and greens" will lead to success on the course.
And while there were no golf clubs, nor golf balls to be found inside the Heritage Middle School gymnasium on Wednesday night, the home team adapted that saying to the volleyball court and came away with a championship.
Hustling on defense, keeping the ball in play and cutting down on its mistakes allowed the top-seeded Lady Generals to claim a 25-12, 25-15 victory over third-seeded Saddle Ridge in the finals of the North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament.
After the two squads split a pair of close matches earlier this season, fans were expecting another tight battle in the finals, But Heritage's steady play, hustle and attention to detail helped them claim the victory.
"No ball hits the ground. That's what we say," Heritage head coach Becky Forkner said. "And we couldn't give (Saddle Ridge) any serves. We knew we couldn't miss on any serves because you can't give free points away."
Saddle Ridge forged a 4-3 lead in the opening set. However, back-to-back aces by Lauren Mock would jump-start the Lady Generals, who would click off six straight points to take a 9-4 lead.
The Lady Mustangs would chip away at the deficit, eventually getting it down to two points at 13-11. But Heritage would win 12 of the last 13 points with several points coming on Saddle Ridge errors. Jilly Brown delivered back-to-back aces on short serves to clinch the first-set victory.
The second set was nearly a carbon copy of the first as an ace by Jaden Tucker and a kill by Markella Johnson would put the Lady Mustangs in front, 5-3.
Once again though, Heritage would use a big run to put the game away as the Lady Generals would win 13 of the next 14 points, including five aces, to take a 10-point lead at 16-6.
Saddle Ridge refused to quit and whittled the lead down to 20-14, but they would get no closer as one final short serve ace by Brown would finish things off.
Mock had four aces and two kills on the night and Brown finished with three aces. Aaliyah Rodgers served up two aces, while two kills, an ace and all-around hustle helped Molly Cason earn tournament MVP honors.
Natalee McClain had four kills for Saddle Ridge. Johnson finished with two kills, while Tucker had two kills and a block.
It marked the first time since 2010 that Heritage has swept the NGAC regular season and tournament championships in the same season.