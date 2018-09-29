The 2018 North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament will get underway with three first-round games on Monday afternoon.
Top-seeded Heritage will face eighth-seeded Chattanooga Valley at 4:30 p.m., followed by fourth-seeded Ringgold against fifth-seeded Gordon Lee. The night will conclude with third-seeded Saddle Ridge taking on sixth-seeded Lakeview.
The final first-round game will take place at 4:30 on Tuesday as second-seeded LaFayette battles seventh-seeded Rossville.
The semifinals of the single elimination tournament will take place at 5:30 and 6:30 on Tuesday, while the championship match will be Wednesday at 4:30.
All matches will be played at Heritage Middle School.