The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs traveled to Rossville on Tuesday and made the drive back to Rock Spring with a pair of wins over the Lady Bulldogs.
Saddle Ridge took the varsity matchup by scores of 25-10 and 25-8 as Vianca Segarra had a big afternoon at the service line with 11 aces. She also finished with three digs, two assists and a kill. CeCe Davenport had four kills, while Aubrey Nowlin added three. Makenna Meloche picked up four aces and a dig and Erin Lemons racked up six assists, two aces, two digs and two kills.
Fanny Barber had four digs, three aces and a kill. Mercedes Mitchell collected eight assists and one dig. Maggie Hambrick picked up three digs, an ace and a kill, while Mary Alice Ertz added two aces.
Ashley Ladd had four digs for Rossville, followed by Stella Stephens and Piper Newbille with three each and Haylee Cross with two. Newbille also picked up an ace. Hailey Burns had one kill and one dig, while Savannah Hall also had a kill.
In the JV match, Saddle Ridge posted a 25-20, 25-21 victory as Lydia Haggard served up 10 aces to go with three digs, two kills and an assist. Mary Kate Thurman had eight assists, four aces and a pair of digs. Emma Hixson had three digs and a kill, while other contributors included Mandy Moyer (two kills, one dig), Olivia White (two kills, one ace, one dig) and Lanie Hamilton (two assists, two digs, one ace, one kill).
Rossville got two aces each from Kailie Wingate, Olivia Middlebrooks and Ianna Luttrell, while Middlebrooks also had two digs and Luttrell added a kill. Maya Bible had an ace and a dig. Ana Anguiano had a kill and a dig and Callie Hayes finished with an ace, kill and a dig.