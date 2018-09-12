Saddle Ridge ran its record to 7-2 with a 25-23, 25-13 win at Gordon Lee on Tuesday.
Jaden Tucker had a big day with six aces, six kills and seven digs. Markella Johnson also had six kills to go with two aces and a dig. Kaitlyn Helton led the way with 10 digs, while Auriyan McClure had six digs and an ace.
Also contributing for the Lady Mustangs was Caitlyn Lambitz (four aces, five digs, one kill), Erin Lemons (five assists, three digs, two kills), Kamryn Johnston (four digs, two assists, one kill) and Maria Bule' (three assists, three digs).
Saddle Ridge also won the JV match, 25-20 and 25-14.
Vianca Segarra had eight aces, five assists, three kills and three digs in the win. Cecelia Davenport had six kills and two aces. Lydia Haggard had four kills and a dig with Maggie Hambrick finishing with three aces and three digs.
Also aiding in the victory was Fanny Barber (three aces, two kills, one dig), Mercedes Mitchell (three assists, one kill, one dig), Mallony Mitchell (three kills, two aces, one dig), Mandy Moyer (two digs, one kill) and Maylyn Clement (one ace, one dig).
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee had not been provided as of press time.