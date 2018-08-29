The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got another test on Tuesday, this one from upstart Rossville, who picked up a 26-24 victory in the opening set. However, the Navy-and-Red would cruise to a 25-6 win in the second set before a 25-20 victory in the third set to claim the match.
Markella Johnson had a dozen kills to pace Saddle Ridge. She also had one assist, one block and one dig. Jaden Tucker finished with nine aces, five kills, three assists and eight digs, while Erin Lemons added six kills, five assists and eight digs. Caitlyn Lambitz picked up 10 digs to go with two aces and a kill. Kamryn Johnston ended the match with nine digs, three aces, four assists and one kill.
Also contributing in the win was Kayla Bailey (six digs, three assists, one kill), Auriyan McClure (three digs) and Maria Bule’ (one assist).
For Rossville, BreeAnna Ledford had a team-high five kills and seven digs. Brylee Benson chipped in with two aces, two kills and two digs. Elizabeth Bagley finished with three kills, an ace and a dig, while other standouts included Bryanna Galindo (one ace, one dig), Meagan Cordova (two aces, two kills) and Ivey Stargel (four kills, one ace).
Saddle Ridge (4-1) will host Chattanooga Valley on Thursday, while Rossville (1-4) will travel to Heritage.
In the JV match, Saddle Ridge took the victory, 25-5, 25-11, behind 15 aces from Vianca Segarra. Fanny Barber had six kills, two aces and two digs. CeCe Davenport collected four kills and three aces. Lydia Haggard served up four aces and Mallony Mitchell added two kills.
Also adding to the win was Mercedes Mitchell (one ace, one assist, one kill), Maggie Hambrick (two digs), Mandy Moyer (two digs) and Maylyn Clement (one dig).
Individual statistics for Rossville's JV were not provided.