The Saddle Ridge varsity Lady Mustangs hosted Ringgold on Tuesday and took down the Lady Tigers by scores of 25-18 and 25-15.
Cecelia Davenport had five blocks and five kills. Fanny Barber had 12 digs and three kills. Erin Lemons finished with 11 assists, 10 digs, three digs and two aces. Vianca Segarra had 12 digs, four aces and a kill. Mercedes Mitchell finished with nine assists, two kills and a dig, while Maggie Hambrick collected six aces, 13 digs and a kill.
Also contributing in the win were Mallony Mitchell and Mary Alice Ertz with one ace and one dig each, Aubrey Nowlin with one ace and Sierra Nowlin with one dig.
For Ringgold, Cady Helton had five kills, four assists and three digs. Brooke Armstrong added four digs, three assists and a pair of aces. Kaitlyn Dinkins had two aces and a kill. Sophia Patterson recorded one ace and one kill, while Mayleigh Carpenter and Addie Andrew both chipped in with an ace.
The JV match went the way of the home team as Ringgold posted a 25-9, 25-20 victory behind five aces and six assists from Noel Fries. Faith Keisling and Kaylie Hampton each had three aces and three assists. Adyson Stoner recorded four aces and a pair of assists, while Emma Varnell had an ace and three digs.
For Saddle Ridge, Lydia Haggard had a half-dozen aces to go with two digs and two kills. Emma Hixson finished with four digs, two aces and an assist. Alesia Leaks served up two aces and collected four digs, while Jessica Morris had two kills for the Lady Mustangs. Also getting on the stat sheet was Lanie Hamilton (two assists, two digs one kill), Libby Kate Parnell (one ace, two digs), Mandy Moyer (one kill), Autumn Morgan (one dig) and Addison Meloche (one dig).