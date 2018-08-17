The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs moved to 2-0 on the season with a 25-13, 25-15 win over Dade Thursday night in Trenton.
Jaden Tucker had six aces, five digs, two kills and a block for the Navy-and-Red. Natalee McClain recorded four aces, four kills and two digs, while Erin Lemons had five assists, five digs, two kills and an ace.
Markella Johnson picked up three aces, three kills and three digs. Auriyan McClure added one kill, one block and a pair of digs. Kamryn Johnston collected two assists, two digs, one ace and one kills, while Caitlyn Lambitz (five aces), Kristin Bethune (two aces) and Maria Bule (one ace) had nice games from the service line.
In the night's JV contest, Saddle Ridge coasted to a 25-10, 25-9 win as Fanny Barber dealt 17 aces and added three digs. Mallony Mitchell had three aces, while Vianca Segarra picked up two kills, two digs and one ace.
Other standouts included Mercedes Mitchell (one assist, one kill), Lydia Haggard (two aces, two digs, one assist) and Maggie Hambrick (two aces, one dig).
The Lady Mustangs will play at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Heritage.