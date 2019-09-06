The Saddle Ridge varsity Lady Mustangs earned a 25-15, 25-19 over Chattanooga Valley in a league match in Rock Spring on Thursday.
Vianca Segarra had a team-high six aces for Saddle Ridge while also collecting four digs, three assists and three kills. Cecelia Davenport had five kills to go with one block and one dig. Fanny Barber had three aces, five digs and two kills. Erin Lemons had 11 assists, five digs, three aces and a kill. Mercedes Mitchell finished with nine assists, a dig and a kill, while Mallony Mitchell served up four aces.
Also contributing in the win was Maggie Hambrick (three digs, two kills), Mary Alice Ertz (one ace, one dig), Aubrey Nowlin (two digs, one ace, one kill), Makenna Meloche (one dig, one kill) and Sierra Nowlin (one dig, one kill).
The JV completed the sweep with a 26-24, 25-19 victory behind six aces, three kills and two digs from Lydia Haggard and three aces, three assists and five digs from Lanie Hamilton. Emma Hixson picked up five kills, four digs and an ace. Olivia White had four kills and an ace, while Alesia Leaks had three kills and a pair of digs.
Mary Kate Thurman (four aces, one assist, one dig), Maryn Johns (two aces, one dig), Libby Kate Parnell (one ace), Jessica Morris (one assist) and Mandy Moyer (one kill) also helped the Lady Mustangs to the win.
Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles were not provided as of press time.