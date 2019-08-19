The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs improved to 2-0 on the young season after a thrilling three-set victory at Lakeview on Monday.
Saddle Ridge trailed 24-14 in the opening set, but put on an unbelievable rally to tie the score at 25 apiece. Lakeview (1-2) would eventually take the set, 27-25, but the Navy-and-Red rode the momentum of the comeback to 25-22 and 25-15 victories in the next two sets to win the match.
Fanny Barber had six aces, 10 digs and a pair of kills for the Lady Mustangs. Vianca Segarra finished with four aces, five digs and a kill. Erin Lemons had eight digs to go with three aces, three assists and three kills, while Maggie Hambrick led the defensive effort with 15 digs and a pair of aces.
Also contributing in the win was Cecelia Davenport (three kills, one block, one dig), Mercedes Mitchell (one ace, one assist), Mallony Mitchell (three digs, two kills), Makenna Meloche (one dig, one kill), Mary Alice Ertz (two digs), Aubrey Nowlin (one ace, one dig) and Sierra Nowlin (one dig).
In the night’s junior varsity match, Saddle Ridge claimed victory by scores of 25-18 and 25-21.
Lanie Hamilton had eight aces and two kills in the win. Lydia Haggard collected seven digs, four aces and three kills. Alesia Leaks finished with four aces and a kill. Mary Kate Thurman had three aces and two digs, while Emma Hixon recorded five digs, two aces and three kills. Libby Kate Parnell (two digs), Jessica Morris (two kills) and Mandy Moyer (one ace) also got on the stat sheet.
Individual statistics for Lakeview had not been provided as of press time.