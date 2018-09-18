The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs moved to 9-2 overall with a 25-4, 25-6 win over North Whitfield in a non-league match on Tuesday.
The Navy-and-Red finished with 23 total aces, led by seven from Jaden Tucker and five from Natalee McClain. McClain also had six kills and four digs, while Tucker had a kill and two digs. Caitlyn Lambitz picked up four aces, four kills and a pair of digs, while Erin Lemons had four aces, six assists and three digs.
Also contributing in the win was Markella Johnson (three aces, two digs), Kamryn Johnston (four digs, one assist) and Auriyan McClure (four digs).
Vianca Segarra had 15 aces, three kills and a dig in a 25-12, 25-10 junior varsity win. Cecelia Davenport picked up two kills and a dig. Mandy Moyer added two aces, two kills and two digs. Lydia Haggard recorded two kills and an ace, while Mercedes Mitchell had four assists and an ace.
Mallony Mitchell (one ace, one kill), Maggie Hambrick (two digs, one ace), Maylyn Clement (one ace) and Fanny Barber (one dig) also got in on the action.