The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs stepped out of league for a home match against visiting North Whitfield on Thursday and coasted past the Lady Pioneers, 25-10 and 25-4.
There were plenty of aces to go around for the Lady Mustangs (8-2) as Jaden Tucker served up seven to go with eight kills. Auriyan McClure had six aces, four digs and an assist. Caitlyn Lambitz had five aces, a kill and two digs, while Natalee McClain finished with five aces and two kills.
Also contributing in the win was Erin Lemons (five assists, one dig), Maria Bule’ (three assists, one dig), Kamryn Johnston (two digs), Markella Johnson (two kills, two digs, one ace) and Kayla Bailey (three digs, one kill).
Vianca Segarra had eight aces and a kill, while Fanny Barber dealt out six aces in the junior varsity's 25-9, 25-14 win. Mandy Moyer and Maylyn Clement had two aces each, while Clement added one dig.
Cecelia Davenport (three kills), Mercedes Mitchell (three assists), Mallony Mitchell (two kills, one dig) and Maggie Hambrick (one ace) rounded out the stat sheet.