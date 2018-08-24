The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs moved to 3-1 overall on Thursday, but not before getting pushed to the limit by host Ringgold. Saddle Ridge won the match, 30-28, 19-25, 25-18.
Jaden Tucker had a team-high seven kills to go with six digs, four blocks, two aces and an assists. Natalee McClain had six kills, 14 digs and an assist. Erin Lemons picked up six aces, six assists, 12 digs and one kill, while Markella Johnson had five kills and three digs.
Also getting in the scorebook was Auriyan McClure (three kills, four digs, one block), Kamryn Johnston (four kills, four assists, nine digs), Kaitlyn Helton (eight digs, one kill, one assist), Caitlyn Lambitz (two aces, one dig) and Maria Bule’ (one assist, one dig) .
Ringgold (3-1) won another three-set marathon in the junior varsity match, beating Saddle Ridge, 12-25, 25-14, 15-8. CeCe Davenport led the Lady Mustangs with 10 kills, followed by Vianca Segarra with five kills and three aces. Fanny Barber had four aces, three kills and two assists, while Maggie Hambrick had four aces and a kill.
Also contributing in the win was Fanny Barber (four aces, three kills, two assists), Mallony Mitchell (three aces, one assist), Mercedes Mitchell (two assists, two kills) and Lydia Haggard (two assists).
Individual statistics for Ringgold had not been provided as of press time.