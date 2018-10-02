The No. 3-seeded Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs advanced to the semifinals of the North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament with a 25-18, 25-22 win over Lakeview on Monday.
All of the individual statistics for Saddle Ridge were not available due to a technical malfunction. Natalee McClain was credited with seven aces, six digs and a kill. Jaden Tucker had four aces, five kills and a pair of digs. Caitlyn Lambitz had three digs and an ace, while Auriyan McClure had four digs and two assists.
Erin Lemons had two assists and two digs. Kamryn Johnston added one kill and one dig. Kaitlyn Helton collected an ace and a dig. Maria Bule’ had an ace and an assist. Markella Johnson finished with three digs, while Kristin Bethune added two digs.
Saddle Ridge will face the winner of the LaFayette-Rossville match in Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal. The Lady Ramblers and Lady Bulldogs will play at 4:30 in the final opening-round match.
Results of the day's other two first-round matches - Heritage versus Chattanooga Valley and Ringgold versus Gordon Lee - were not reported as of press time.