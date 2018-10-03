The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs earned a rubber match with the Heritage Lady Generals after an 18-25, 25-15, 25-21 victory over LaFayette during the NGAC semifinals at Heritage on Tuesday.
LaFayette beat Rossville in an earlier match to advance, while Heritage defeated Ringgold in its semifinal contest. Scores and individual statistics from those two matches had not been provided as of press time.
Jaden Tucker threw down 11 kills to go with six aces, seven digs and two blocks for Saddle Ridge. Natalee McClain had nine kills, 17 digs and an ace. Erin Lemons had 12 assists, three aces, five digs and a kill, while Kamryn Johnston finished with three aces, four assists and 12 digs.
Also contributing in the victory was Caitlyn Lambitz (nine digs, three kills, two aces), Markella Johnson (four kills, four digs, three aces), Maria Bule’ (four assists, two digs), Kaitlyn Helton (six digs, one ace) and Auriyan McClure (one dig).
The NGAC finals will start at 4:30 this afternoon (Wednesday) at Heritage with awards to follow.
Heritage defeated Saddle Ridge, 25-20, 25-19 at Heritage back on Aug. 21, while Saddle Ridge returned the favor with a 25-23, 25-23 win in Rock Spring on Sept. 20.