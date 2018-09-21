The 2018 NGAC Volleyball Tournament will get going on Oct. 1 at Heritage and none of the teams in the field will arrive with a perfect record.
The last of the unbeatens fell on Thursday as Heritage was narrowly edged out by a fired-up Saddle Ridge squad, 25-23 and 25-23. The win gave the Lady Mustangs a split with the Lady Generals in the season series.
Saddle Ridge (10-2) trailed 11-4 in the opening set before coming back to win and rode the momentum to the sweep.
Markella Johnson had a team-high nine kills and picked up an ace. Natalee McClain collected four kills and 11 digs. Jaden Tucker had three kills and 10 digs. Kamryn Johnston recorded a dozen digs and Erin Lemons had eight digs and nine assists.
Caitlyn Lambitz recorded seven digs, three aces and a kill. Auriyan McClure had four digs, while Maria Bule’ added five assists, two digs and an ace.
Individual statistics for Heritage (10-1) had not been provided as of press time.
The JV match took three sets, but also went the way of the host team as the Lady Mustangs rallied from a set down to win 23-25, 25-21 and 15-6.
Cecelia Davenport racked up seven kills, nine digs and an assist. Vianca Segarra served up six aces to go with four digs, two assists and two kills. Fanny Barber had three aces, three digs and two kills, while Maggie Hambrick picked up three aces and three digs.
Also contributing in the win was Maylyn Clement (five digs, one ace), Mercedes Mitchell (two assists, one kill), Mallony Mitchell (three digs, one ace) and Lydia Haggard (one kill).
Individual statistics for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.