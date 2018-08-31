The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs welcomed Chattanooga Valley to Rock Spring on Thursday and sent the Lady Eagles back to Flintstone with a 25-6, 25-15 loss.
Caitlyn Lambitz and Kaitlyn Helton had six aces each for Saddle Ridge, while Lambitz added six digs, five assists and two kills. Jaden Tucker had five kills, four aces and an assist. Erin Lemons collected three kills, three assists, three digs and an ace, while Kamryn Johnston (three aces) and Markella Johnson (three kills) aided the cause.
Also contributing for the varsity Lady Mustangs was Maria Bule’ (three digs, one assist), Kayla Bailey (one dig) and Kristin Bethune (one dig).
Individual statistics for CVMS were not provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge (5-1) will play at Lakeview on Tuesday, while Chattanooga Valley (3-2) will travel to Rossville.
The Lady Mustangs won the junior varsity match by scores of 25-10 and 25-13. No other details were provided.