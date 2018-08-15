The Saddle Ridge Mustangs opened their new season on a high note Tuesday afternoon as they swept past Lakeview in straight sets.
The Navy-and-Red picked up a 25-14 win in the opener before a 25-19 victory to close it out in Rock Spring.
Natalee McClain had four aces, four digs, three kills and three assists in the win. Jaden Tucker added seven digs to go with two kills and an assist, while Erin Lemons had three aces, there digs and assisted on 12 points. Kamryn Johnston collected nine assists to go with five digs, two aces and a kill.
Other standout included Markella Johnson (four digs, two kills, one ace), Auriyan McClure (three kills, three digs, one ace, one assist), Kaitlyn Helton (two digs, one ace, one kill) and Caitlyn Lambitz (one dig).
In the junior varsity match, Vianca Segarra had 10 aces and Fanny Barber added six in a 25-13, 25-9 victory. Lydia Haggard, Maggie Hambrick, Mallony Mitchell and CeCe Davenport each had one ace in the win.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge (1-0) will back at home on Thursday to face Dade, while Lakeview (0-1) will play host to Heritage.