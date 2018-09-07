The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs hosted Ringgold on Thursday and sent the visitors back to Catoosa County with a 25-19, 27-25 defeat.
Markella Johnson had a big offensive match for the Navy-and-Red (6-2) with nine kills. She also chipped in with one ace, one block and one dig. Auriyan McClure anchored the defense with 14 digs, while adding three kills and an assist.
Jaden Tucker had a solid all-around day with six kills, 10 digs, three assists, two aces and two blocks. Caitlyn Lambitz also added 10 digs to go with two aces, a kill and an assist.
Rounding out the stat sheet was Erin Lemons (seven digs, six assists, two kills), Maria Bule’ (three digs, two aces, one assist), Kaitlyn Helton (five digs, one ace, one kill) and Kamryn Johnston (four digs).
Cady Helton had four aces for the Lady Tigers (5-3), while Tahj Griggs, Genna Pease and Brook Baldwin each had one ace. Griggs and Pease added two blocks each.
In the JV match, Ringgold got a measure of revenge with a 25-12, 16-25, 15-12 victory.
Tiffany Cavin paced Ringgold with eight aces. Kaitlin Dinkins collected five aces. Emmie Chilton had three, followed by Rebecca Chatham with two and Kaylee Hampton and Noel Fries with one each.
Fanny Barber had seven aces for Saddle Ridge to go with three kills and a pair of digs. Cecelia Davenport added four kills, three aces, two digs and an assist. Mallony Mitchell had three aces, an assist and a kill, while Maggie Hambrick picked up three aces and two assists.
Also contributing was Mercedes Mitchell (two aces, two assists), Lydia Haggard (two kills, one ace, one dig) and Mandy Moyer (three digs).