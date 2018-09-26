Saddle Ridge had little trouble in a straight sets win over Dade County Tuesday afternoon in Trenton.
The varsity Lady Mustangs rolled to a 25-11, 25-15 win as Natalee McClain had eight aces, seven digs and five kills. Caitlyn Lambitz finished with six kills, nine digs and one ace. Markella Johnson picked up four aces and six digs, while Erin Lemons had two aces, one kill and three digs to go with 10 assists.
Other standouts included Maria Bule’ (six assists), Kamryn Johnston (five digs, one assist), Jaden Tucker (three kills, two digs), Kayla Bailey (three aces, three digs, two kills), Auriyan McClure (one kill, one dig) and Kristin Bethune (one kill, one dig).
In the JV match, Saddle Ridge scored a 25-15, 25-8 victory behind eight aces, four kills and a dig from Fanny Barber and five aces and a dig from Mandy Moyer. Maggie Hambrick collected six aces. Lydia Haggard had three kills and Vianca Segarra finished the match with four aces, four kills, four assists and one dig.
Also contributing in the win was Cecelia Davenport (two kills, one dig), Mercedes Mitchell (two assists, one kill) and Mallony Mitchell (one kill, one dig).