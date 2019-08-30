The Ringgold Middle School varsity volleyball team had little trouble with visiting Dade County on Thursday, thumping the Lady Wolverines in straight sets, 25-12 and 25-8.
Mattix Hollingsworth had 11 aces for Ringgold. Brooke Armstrong picked up nine aces, four assists and a kill Kayleigh Carpenter recorded five aces, two assists and one kill. Kaitlyn Dinkins served up six aces to go with an assist and a kill, while Cady Helton added seven assists and three kills.
Ringgold’s JV squad was not as fortunate as they dropped a 26-24, 25-19 decision. Standouts included Faith Keisling (nine aces, four assists), Adyson Stoner (six aces, one assist, one kill) and Emma Varnell (four assists). Other contributors were Sommer Baikey (three assists), Kaylie Hampton (two assists), Noel Fries (one assist) and Kiley Scott (one assist).
Lakeview sweeps Rossville
The Lady Warriors’ varsity and JV teams picked up wins at Rossville on Thursday. Lakeview’s varsity team posted a 25-9, 25-12 win as Kaile Richez had four aces and three service points. Chloe Qualls had three aces and four service points. Madolynn Loyd finished with three kills and Jessy Blevins added four aces.
Rossville got two aces, two digs and a kill from Ashley Ladd and a kill and a dig from Rilynn Strickland. Piper Newbille recorded an ace and a kill, while Haylee Cross added one dig.
In the JV match, Lakeview got six aces and five service points from Mercedes Thompson in a 25-9, 25-18 victory. AnnaBelle Davis picked up four aces to go with eight service points.
Maya Bible had five aces for the Lady Bulldogs, followed by Ianna Luttrell with two aces and two kills. Olivia Middlebrooks added an ace and a kill. Alexis Hicks had an ace and a dig, while I’Yonna Benford served up one ace.
Heritage wins twice against CVMS
The Lady Generals scored the road victories in Flintstone on Thursday. The varsity team won 25-13 and 25-5, while the JV team picked up a 25-13, 25-14 win.
Haylee Brownsey had seven kills and five aces for Heritage. Aaliyah Rodgers had five kills and five aces, while Ava Davey hammered home six kills. Sydney McAllister and Georgia Taylor were the top assist-givers with 10 and six, respectively.
For the Lady Eagles, Allie Young, Cami Towns, Sara Friar and Caitlyn Smolik were named as standouts on defense for the varsity squad, while Hope Allen had three unreturnable serves. Autumn Blevins and Deborah Gutierrez were praised for their serving in the JV match and head coach Jennifer Hobbs said the entire team showed improvement on the defensive side.