The Ringgold varsity team picked up a 25-7, 25-13 win over Rossville Thursday afternoon in Ringgold.
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers had not been provided as of press time.
Ashley Ladd had four aces and three digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Piper Newbille had three digs, while other contributors included Brooklyn Davis (one dig), Rilynn Strickland (one ace), Haylee Cross (one kill, one dig) and Stella Stephens (one ace).
Ringgold also took the JV match by scores of 25-10 and 25-16.
Maya Bible and Ana Anguiana each had three aces, while Anguiana also picked up one kill. Callie Hayes had two digs. Olivia Middlebrooks had two digs and an ace, while Alexis Hicks added one kill and one dig for Rossville.
Saddle Ridge splits with Lakeview
The Saddle Ridge varsity Lady Mustangs picked up a hard-fought, three-set home win over Lakeview on Thursday. The Lady Warriors took the first set, 25-19, but Saddle Ridge would rally to win the last two sets, 25-11 and 25-15.
Cecelia Davenport had five kills, four aces and two digs in the victory. Erin Lemons had five aces, 16 assists, 11 digs and three kills, while Vianca Segarra had eight digs and two kills to go with her five aces. Mercedes Mitchell dished out 15 assists while adding a dig and a kill.
Also helping out in the victory was Maggie Hambrick with two aces, two kills and a team-high 18 digs. Fanny Barber picked up three aces, 11 digs, an assist and a kill, while Aubrey Nowlin (one kill), Mary Alice Ertz (one dig) and Makenna Meloche (one dig) also got on the stat sheet for the Lady Mustangs.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors were unavailable as of press time.
Lakeview would take the JV match in three sets, 15-25, 25-20 and 15-11. Individual statistics for both teams were unavailable as of press time.