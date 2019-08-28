The Heritage Lady Generals took both ends of a volleyball doubleheader from Rossville on Tuesday. The varsity squad picked up a 25-10, 25-14 victory behind eight aces from Ava Davey, five aces and six assists from Georgia Taylor and four kills from Haylee Brownsey.
Hailey Burns had two aces for Rossville. Rilynn Strickland had one kill. Callie Hayes added a dig, while Haylee Cross and Piper Newbille recorded one ace each.
Heritage also won the JV match, 25-12 and 25-4. No statistics for the Lady Generals were provided as of press time. Maya Bible had two aces for the Lady Bulldogs.
LaFayette sweeps CVMS
The Lady Ramblers picked up a 25-8, 25-19 varsity win over the Lady Eagles, while the LaFayette JV team posted a 25-20, 25-10 victory.
Erin Ball had seven aces, three kills and an assist in the win. Michaela Baker finished with seven kills and an ace. Jenna Torbett recorded five aces and five assists. Kenedy Ludy served up two aces, while Gracie Headrick had four assists and an ace.
Kylia Van Pelt and Gracie Rambo had five aces apiece for LaFayette. Rhiannon Ramirez added four aces. Jayda English finished with three aces and two kills, while Aleia Harris collected three aces.
No statistics for the Lady Eagles were provided as of press time.