The Rossville Lady Bulldogs got that long-awaited first victory of the season on Friday with a 25-10, 19-25, 15-5 win at Christian Heritage in a non-league match.
Haylee Cross and Piper Newbille had seven aces each for the Lady Bulldogs, while Newbille added a pair of kills. Ashley Lad served up six aces and Rilynn Strickland finished with three aces, two assists and a kill.
The Lady Lions would take the JV match, 25-5 and 25-15. Stella Stephens had three aces and a kill for Rossville in the loss.