The Rossville Lady Bulldogs recorded their second victory of the 2018 season with a 25-14, 25-22 home win over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.
Bryanna Galindo had a run of 11 straight service points, including three aces, while Elizabeth Bagley had eight aces and three kills for Rossville (2-5). BreeAnna Ledford finished with four kills, while other contributors included Meagan Cordova (two aces), Ivey Stargel (two aces, one kill) and Brylee Benson (one ace).
Chattanooga Valley would take the junior varsity match in straight sets, 26-24 and 25-14.
Piper Newbille had five aces for Rossville and Rilynn Strickland had five aces and a kill. Haylee Cross collected two kills, while Stella Stephens and Callie Hayes had one ace each.
Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles had not been provided as of press time.
Rossville will play at Dade on Thursday, while CVMS is off.