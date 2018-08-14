The Rossville Middle School Lady Bulldogs put in plenty of work on the court in the preseason and that effort paid off on Tuesday as the Blue-and-White dug in their heels and posted a season-opening victory over visiting Dade County.
Rossville (1-0) trailed by as many as four points in the opening set, but would keep chipping away at the deficit before finally tying it up at 19. Four straight service points by Meagan Cordova would help the Lady Bulldogs post a 25-21 win.
The Lady Wolverines came out smoking in the second set, coasting to a 25-11 victory. However, Rossville refused to fold in the third and deciding set.
They took a 16-10 lead on a kill by Kacie Poarch and a well-placed shot by Cordova would boost their advantage to 19-12. Dade would whittle the lead down to 22-19 in the closing stages of the match, prompting Rossville head coach Shannon Carter to call a time-out in order to try and change the momentum.
The strategy would work as the Lady Bulldogs got a point after the break and two final Dade errors would give Rossville the deciding 25-19 victory.
Libero BreeAnna Ledford had five aces on the afternoon, while Cordova finished with four. Elizabeth Bagley chipped in with two aces and two kills. Poarch also had two kills, while Ivey Stargel added one.
Rossville will host Ringgold on Thursday.