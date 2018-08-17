Two days after a season-opening win over Dade, the Rossville Lady Bulldogs dropped a 25-8, 25-16 decision at home against Ringgold on Thursday.
Kacie Poarch had two aces for the Lady Bulldogs (1-1), while Elizabeth Bagley and Ivey Stargel each had one kill in the loss.
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers (2-0) had not provided as of press time.
Ringgold will play host Lakeview on Monday, while Rossville will travel to Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs' JV team also went down to defeat on Thursday, 25-11, 25-14. Haylee Cross had four aces for Rossville. Rilynn Strickland had three aces and Maya Bible had two aces, while Cross, Olivia Middlebrooks and Piper Newbille had one kill apiece.