The Rossville varsity Lady Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker on Thursday at Dade County, falling to the Lady Wolverines in three sets. Dade won the initial set, 25-20, but Rossville rebounded for a 25-23 victory. In the tiebreaker, the Lady Wolverines edged out the victory, 25-23.
Ashley Ladd had eight aces and two kills for Rossville. Piper Newbille finished with seven aces, two kills, three assists and one dig. Stella Stephens picked up six aces to go with one assist, one kill and one dig and Savannah Hall had four kills, an ace and a dig. Also contributing was Rilynn Strickland (two assists), Tailor Roe (one dig) and Haylee Cross (one ace, one dig).
Dade also won the JV match, 25-18 and 25-12.
Olivia Middlebrooks had five aces in the loss. Alexis Hicks picked up two aces and a kill. I’Yonna Benford also had an ace, while Callie Hayes (one ace, one kill), Ana Anguiana (one dig) and Ianna Luttrell (one dig) also got on the stat sheet for the Lady Bulldogs.