The Rossville Lady Bulldogs varsity team pulled off an amazing comeback in the first set against visiting Dade on Tuesday, but weren’t able to keep the momentum as the Lady Wolverines fought back to win in three sets, 24-26, 25-15 and 25-14.
Rossville (0-2) trailed 24-9 and staring down set point when Ashley Ladd stepped to the service line. Ladd then stunned Dade with 17 aces in a row to give the Blue-and-White an improbable first set win. Ladd finished with 18 total aces on the afternoon.
Brooklyn Davis and Callie Hayes each had two aces for Rossville. Piper Newbille picked up two kills. Allie Brooks and Haylee Cross both had one kill, while Rilynn Strickland added one assist.
Dade also pulled off a come-from-behind victory in the JV match, winning by scores of 14-25, 25-21 and 15-8.
Maya Bible had 10 aces and one assist for the JV Lady Bulldogs, followed by Stella Stephens with six aces and a kill and Olivia Middlebrooks with three aces. Ana Anguiana had an ace, while Cameron Roe and Ianna Luttrell both picked up one kill apiece.