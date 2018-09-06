The Rossville Lady Bulldogs will go into next week with a shiny, new two-match winning streak after rallying from a set down to win at Dade on Thursday, 16-25, 25-4, 26-24.
Bryanna Galindo had the hot hand from the service line with 13 total aces to go with one kill on the night. Ivey Stargel dealt four aces and picked up a kill. Meagan Cordova had two aces and Brylee Benson finished with three aces and two kills.
Also contributing in the win was Elizabeth Bagley (four kills, one ace), BreeAnna Ledford (four kills, three aces) and Kacie Poarch (one kill).
Rossville (3-5) will play ay Ringgold on Tuesday.
Rossville lost the JV match, 25-16 and 25-19. Haylee Cross had four aces and two kills and Ashley Ladd picked up three aces. Rilynn Strickland collected three aces and a pair of kills, while Piper Newbille (one ace, one kill), Stella Stephens (one kill) and Callie Hayes (one kill) also got on the stat sheet.