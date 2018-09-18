The Rossville Lady Bulldogs took the opening set from LaFayette on Tuesday, 25-14, but the host Lady Ramblers would come back to win the final two sets, 25-23 and 25-15, to prevent Rossville from ruining Eighth Grade Appreciation Night in south Walker County.
Individual statistics for LaFayette have not been provided as of press time.
BreeAnna Ledford had six kills and seven digs for the Lady Bulldogs in the loss. Elizabeth Bagley collected five kills, three aces and two digs. Meagan Cordova added three aces and a kill, while Brylee Benson (three digs, one kill), Bryanna Galindo (four digs, two aces), Ivey Stargel (six digs, one ace) and Katelyn Smith (one kill, one dig) also contributed for the Blue-and-White.