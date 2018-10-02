The fourth-seeded Ringgold Lady Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the NGAC tournament with a 25-19, 25-16 win over fifth-seeded Gordon Lee Monday night at Heritage.
McClaine Donovan had seven aces, followed by River Lowry with six, Erin Harvey with two and Cady Helton and Brooke Baldwin with one each. Tahj Griggs and Genna Pease helped out the defensive end with one block apiece.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans were not provided as of press time.
Ringgold will face top-seeded Heritage at 5:30 p.m. today at Heritage. The Lady Generals moved on with a victory over eighth-seeded Chattanooga Valley on Monday. Scores and statistics were not provided as of press time.