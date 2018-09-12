The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 6-3 on the season with a 25-13, 25-18 home win over Rossville on Tuesday behind five aces from River Lowry. Cady Helton and Erin Harvey had four aces apiece with Maclaine Donovan recording three aces.
BreeAnna Ledford and Elizabeth Bagley had four kills each for the Lady Bulldogs (3-6). Meagan Cordova recorded four aces and Ivey Stargel had two digs. Also contributing for Rossville was Brylee Benson (two digs, one ace), Bryanna Galindo (one ace, one kill, one dig) and Katelyn Smith (one dig).
In the JV match, Ringgold stayed unbeaten with a 25-7, 25-17 win as Sophia Patterson collected six aces and Brooke Baldwin finished with four. Faith Kisling and Emmie Chilton (three aces each), Rebecca Chatham (two aces), Kaylee Hampton and Kassidy Cummings (one ace each) also assisted in the win.
Piper Newbille had two aces for Rossville and Stella Stephens added two kills. Also getting on the stat sheet was Rilynn Strickland (one ace, one kill), Haylee Cross (one ace, one kill) and Ashley Ladd (one ace).