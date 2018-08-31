The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 4-2 on the season after scoring a narrow 25-23, 17-25, 25-21 victory at Gordon Lee on Thursday.
McClain Donovan had seven aces for Ringgold, followed by Cady Helton with six, Erin Harvey with two and River Lowery and Sarah Kate Deberry with one each. Tahj Griggs also came up with three blocks in the win.
The JV match was another close one with Ringgold scoring a 25-18, 14-25, 15-10 win.
Kaitlin Dinkins led the way with seven aces for the Blue-and-White. Brooke Baldwin and Emmie Chilton had five aces apiece. Sophia Patterson collected two aces and Tiffany Cavin had one.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans were not available as of press time.